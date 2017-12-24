WORLD
Mexican prison inmates aim to resettle in society through theatre art
Santa Marta Acatitla Prison Theatre Company trains prisoners of a Mexico City jail to use theatre as a way of positive distraction
This image shows members of the Santa Marta Acatitla Prison Theatre Company in Mexico City, Mexico. December 24, 2017. (Screen capture) / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
December 24, 2017

The Santa Marta Acatitla Prison Theatre Company in Mexico City seeks to give inmates a positive distraction by providing a new theatrical experience behind the bars.

The company which has been running for a decade also counsels them about how to stay out of trouble following their release. 

The inmates at one of Mexico City's notoriously overcrowded jails put on monthly performances of Shakespeare's Richard the Third, and the shows are popular attractions for the general public. 

"Art is the best way to express yourself, and through the theatre we can share our experiences with the public, which are little known in the outside world, " said Arturo Escaleda, an inmate.

The play has been adapted to focus specifically on the problems of corruption and crime within Mexican society.

Hector Cruz who was released from prison six months ago said the program has been essential to his reintegration into Mexican society. 

TRT World'sAlasdair Baverstock reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
