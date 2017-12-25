WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least six dead in suicide attack near Afghan spy agency
Daesh claims responsibility for the bombing which comes only a week after an attack on a training facility of the same agency in Kabul.
At least six dead in suicide attack near Afghan spy agency
Afghan security forces keep watch at a check point close to a compound of Afghanistan's national intelligence agency in Kabul, Afghanistan. December 25, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 25, 2017

A suicide bomber on foot blew himself up close to a compound of Afghanistan's national intelligence agency in the capital, Kabul, on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding one, government officials said.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the explosion, the group's news agency Amaq reported on Monday. 

The blast comes a week after Daesh claimed another attack on a training facility of the same agency, the National Directorate for Security, in Kabul that ended when the attackers were killed before causing significant casualties.

An official said the explosion occurred close to the agency's entrance.

Ismail Kawsi, a spokesman for the ministry of public health, said at least three dead and one wounded had been taken to city hospitals.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us