After a two and a half years of war, the humanitarian crisis in Yemen is worsening as the country's main airport, border crossings and ports remain closed.

Since early November Saudi Arabia has blocked all shipments – including humanitarian aid – from entering the country.

The blockade eased and showed signs of breaking last week. But that has allowed in only a trickle of aid when Yemen is in need of a flood.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports.