Not long ago Sudan was riven by civil war and is still accused in the West of backing terrorist groups. But now Washington has lifted a trade embargo, unfrozen Sudanese assets and abolished financial restrictions on its economy.

Still, the economy stutters.

Annual inflation is running at over 33 percent and authorities oppose the International Monetary Fund's recommendation to float the currency. The Sudanese pound is fixed at a rate of 6.7 ($10.09) to the dollar, but trades considerably higher on the black market, hitting a low of 27 Sudanese pounds ($4.07) in November before recovering to around 23 ($3.46).

