Lifted sanctions still hit Sudanese healthcare
US lifted two-decade-old economic sanctions on Sudan in October but hospitals are still struggling to cater to civilians in need of healthcare.
Hospitals built by Turkey in Somalia, Sudan, and Libya continue to serve thousands of Africans otherwise unable to access healthcare due to ongoing conflicts. / AA
December 25, 2017

Not long ago Sudan was riven by civil war and is still accused in the West of backing terrorist groups. But now Washington has lifted a trade embargo, unfrozen Sudanese assets and abolished financial restrictions on its economy.

Still, the economy stutters. 

Annual inflation is running at over 33 percent and authorities oppose the International Monetary Fund's recommendation to float the currency. The Sudanese pound is fixed at a rate of 6.7 ($10.09) to the dollar, but trades considerably higher on the black market, hitting a low of 27 Sudanese pounds ($4.07) in November before recovering to around 23 ($3.46).

TRT World'sKim Vinnell reports on the human impact of Sudan's ailing economy.

SOURCE:TRT World
