TRT World crew detained in Myanmar in court again
Three journalists and a driver were working on a documentary in October for Turkey's English-language public broadcaster TRT World when police arrested them, alleging they violated drone-related and import-export laws.
December 26, 2017

FourTRT World crewmembers, Senior Producer Mok Choy Lin together with her freelance cameraman and local fixer and driver are appearing again before a Myanmar court. 

The four were detained on October 27th flying a drone to film Myanmar's parliament building in the capital Naypyidaw. Prior to filming, they had conducted an interview with a member of parliament.

On November 10, the crew were jailed for two months for possessing an unlicenced drone.

They also face charges of allegedly violating import and export laws, which could mean prison sentences of three years.

In response to the arrests, TRT World said Myanmar's Information Ministry "was previously informed about all filming activities and the filming schedule."

Journalist Mok Choy Lin, along with her freelance crew members — a Singaporean cameraman named Lau Hon Meng, an interpreter Aung Naing Soe and their driver Hla Tin — were working on a documentary for TRT World, Turkey's English-language public broadcaster.

