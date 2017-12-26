TÜRKİYE
Turkish police arrest 12 Daesh suspects
The arrests were made during simultaneous raids carried out by anti-terror police in several locations in Turkey's southern Adana province as part of a long-running crackdown on Daesh.
Twelve suspects, including two Syrians, were arrested during the raids on Tuesday, December 26, 2017. / AA
December 26, 2017

Turkish security forces on Tuesday arrested 12 people over suspected links to Daesh as part of an anti-terror campaign in the country's southern province of Adana.

Anti-terror police carried out simultaneous raids on several locations in Adana, a police official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Twelve suspects, including two Syrians, were arrested during the raids.

According to authorities, more than 300 people have lost their lives so far in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organisation has targeted civilians with suicide bombs, and rocket and gun attacks.

