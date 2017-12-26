Turkish security forces on Tuesday arrested 12 people over suspected links to Daesh as part of an anti-terror campaign in the country's southern province of Adana.

Anti-terror police carried out simultaneous raids on several locations in Adana, a police official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Twelve suspects, including two Syrians, were arrested during the raids.

According to authorities, more than 300 people have lost their lives so far in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organisation has targeted civilians with suicide bombs, and rocket and gun attacks.