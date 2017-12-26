Pakistan and Afghanistan appealed to Taliban militants to join peace talks following a meeting on Tuesday organised by China to mend strained relations between the two governments.

In a joint statement, the three governments called for a "broad-based and inclusive peace and reconciliation process" following near-daily Taliban attacks in areas across Afghanistan.

The three governments said they "call on the Afghan Taliban to join the peace process at an early date."

Afghanistan and Pakistan are at odds over accusations that Islamabad is harbouring some of the fiercest factions of the Taliban, which was overthrown as the Afghan government in 2001 by a US invasion.

Those include the Haqqani group, which the US government has declared a terrorist organisation.

Pakistan and Afghanistan, "unanimously expressed the point that they will not allow any party or force to use their territories to engage in the activities that would undermine the security of the other side," said Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi.

The talks reflected Beijing's efforts to expand its political and diplomatic role in the region.

Taliban leaders have refused to talk to the Afghan government but have travelled several times to China, held talks with Russia and Iran, and attended conferences in Japan and Europe.

Pakistan hosted talks between Kabul and the Taliban in July 2015. Since then, diplomats from Afghanistan, Pakistan, China and the United States have tried without success to organise another meeting.

Other governments have pressed Pakistan to encourage the Taliban to rejoin talks, but Islamabad says it has less influence over the group than others believe.