Pakistan said on Tuesday that Indian forces killed three of its soldiers near the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region.

A military statement said the "unprovoked cease-fire violation" took place on Monday in Rawalakot in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir.

It came two days after India's army said four of its soldiers were killed by Pakistani fire along the de facto border between the South Asian rivals.

In the latest shooting, the Indian military said that its soldiers targeted Pakistani posts after they were fired upon.

The Indian troops did not suffer any casualties, officials said.

After Saturday's shooting, the Indian military had said in a statement that the soldiers' killings "will not go in vain."

The Pakistani army initially said the three soldiers were killed by Indian fire, but the Foreign Ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal later said the Indian fire provided cover for "non-state actors" to plant explosive devices, which killed the soldiers.

India and Pakistan have a long history of bitter relations over the Himalayan territory, which both claim in its entirety.

Both countries have repeatedly accused the other of initiating border skirmishes that led to the deaths of soldiers and civilians.

They have fought two of their three wars over the region since they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947.