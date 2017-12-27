WORLD
Hardship awaits many displaced Iraqis returning home
The ongoing conflict in Iraq has displaced millions of people and destroyed much of what they had left behind.
People fleeing their homes during a government-led operation to drive Daesh out of Mosul, on May 17, 2017. / Reuters Archive
December 27, 2017

More than three million people, including Arabs and Kurds, are internally displaced in Iraq as a result of ongoing battles.

But as the conflict continues, Kurdish forces are being accused of actions that could amount to war crimes. 

Now it appears that hardship awaits those who are finally going back home.

"We have no electricity, no water, no medicine, and no school‚ nothing at all for the children," says Ali Slub Ilyesh, a resident of Barzan town in Erbil city.

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
