Ugandan artist Rodney Kiggundu's passion is to reduce the number of street children in Kampala by offering free art classes.

The students learn how to paint and do beadwork. He's hoping that these new skills will help them earn money.

Uganda's 13,000 street children are often in danger of being trafficked, forced into child labour or sexually abused.

"My future plan is to see the number of street children reduce from 13,000 to zero. And with this I want to reach out to more and more street children within Kampala and even outside Kampala – reach out to them, teach them the skill of painting, teach them the skill of making crafts, jewelry, all the art skills I have."

TRTWorld’s Adefemi Akinsanya reports.