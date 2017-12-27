WORLD
2 MIN READ
Uganda artist teaches skills to reduce number of street children
Uganda's 13,000 street children are often in danger of being trafficked, forced into child labour or sexually abused.
Uganda artist teaches skills to reduce number of street children
In this photo taken Friday, June 9, 2017, an unaccompanied or separated child shows one of his drawing of whom it was uncertain, as he and others play and draw on the floor of a World Vision tent as they wait for child protection specialists to evaluate their situations at the Imvepi reception center, where newly arrived refugees are processed before being allocated plots of land in nearby Bidi Bidi refugee settlement, in northern Uganda. / AP
December 27, 2017

Ugandan artist Rodney Kiggundu's passion is to reduce the number of street children in Kampala by offering free art classes.

The students learn how to paint and do beadwork. He's hoping that these new skills will help them earn money.

Uganda's 13,000 street children are often in danger of being trafficked, forced into child labour or sexually abused. 

He's hoping that these new skills will help them earn money.

"My future plan is to see the number of street children reduce from 13,000 to zero. And with this I want to reach out to more and more street children within Kampala and even outside Kampala – reach out to them, teach them the skill of painting, teach them the skill of making crafts, jewelry, all the art skills I have."

TRTWorld’s Adefemi Akinsanya reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us