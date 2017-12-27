TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan arrives in Tunisia on last leg of Africa tour
The Turkish President's trip to Tunisia is a final stop on his three-nation tour. He earlier visited Sudan and Chad.
Erdogan arrives in Tunisia on last leg of Africa tour
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to hold a meeting with his Tunisian counterpart Beji Caid Essebsi followed by a press conference. / AA Archive
December 27, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tunisia on Wednesday for a one-day visit aimed at deepening bilateral ties.

The Turkish president’s visit to Tunisia is the last stop on a three-nation African tour, preceded by Sudan and Chad.

He is due to hold meetings with his Tunisian counterpart Beji Caid Essebsi, followed by a press conference.

Erdogan's visit will be dominated by one-on-one meetings, including with Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and the signing of a number of agreements to strengthen economic partnerships.

Upon arriving at Tunis-Carthage International Airport in the capital earlier, Erdogan was welcomed by Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui, Special Representative of the President Lazhar Karoui Chebbi, Tunisia’s Ambassador to Ankara Faycal Ben Mustapha and Turkey's Ambassador to Tunisia Omer Faruk Dogan.

The Turkish President is accompanied by a large delegation including his wife Emine Erdogan, Turkish Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar, and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us