How can Syrian refugees adjust to Jordan's workforce?
A recent survey by a human rights NGO says 82 percent of Syrian refugees in Jordan live below the poverty line.
Syrian refugees walk near the Azraq Refugee Camp where the UN refugee agency inaugurated a solar power plant, in Jordan’s northern desert, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. / AP
December 27, 2017

It's a conundrum for the Jordanian government: how should they address national security and development concerns, whilst also hosting more than a million Syrian refugees?

One idea is to gradually integrate Syrians into the local work force, and to that end, refugees are slowly being given work permits. But for many people, life in Jordan is still a long way from what they were used to in their previous lives in Syria before the war.

TRTWorld's Francis Collings reports from near the Syrian-Jordanian border.

