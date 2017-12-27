For Latin America, 2017 was a year of crime records, political crisis and natural disasters. TRT World covered the most prominent events that impacted the region.

Venezuela

The energy-rich Venezuela, which drives most of its revenues from oil, saw another depressing year. Hyper-inflation and food and medicine shortage created a humanitarian crisis.

The country was rocked by protests by opposition supporters who demanded President Nicolas Maduro resigns.

The Venezuelan government officials also faced sanctions from the United States.

Brazil

In Brazil, politics was just as tumultuous.

Former President Lula da Silva appealed against his decade-long prison sentence on corruption charges.

Current President Michel Temer narrowly escaped corruption trial.

Colombia

The FARC rebel forces in Colombia agreed to surrender their weapons to the United Nations.

The guerrilla group now has the right to form a political party, but after decades of conflict, its integration back into society proves to be the country's greatest challenge.

Mexico

The outgoing year was the most violent on record for Mexico.

The number of killings, kidnappings and disappearances linked to increasing drug cartel violence were unprecedented.

But it was the earthquake that killed more than 500 people in September that caught the world's attention.

TRT World's Alasdair Baverstock reports from Mecixo city.