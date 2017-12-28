WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Weinstein effect' alters corporate culture around the globe
After numerous powerful figures accused of sexual harassment in 2017, culture of silence that protects men at workplace promptly eroded, forcing a change in corporate culture.
'Weinstein effect' alters corporate culture around the globe
This file photo taken on May 23, 2017 shows US film producer Harvey Weinstein posing during a photocall as he arrived to attend the De Grisogono Party on the sidelines of the 70th Cannes Film Festival, at the Cap-Eden-Roc hotel in Antibes, near Cannes, southeastern France. / AFP
December 28, 2017

Beginning with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, many big names in the business world, and politics - even the US President Donald Trump - have been accused of sexual harassment or misconduct in 2017.

These allegations became a talking point in to offices around the world, encouraging women in workplaces to raise their voices publicly.

"Companies are now reviewing all their policies around sexual harassment. Doing more training for both for managers in terms of what should you do if you see it or if its reported to you and also for employees receiving training if you experience it what should you do," says Sal Sangi, an human resources professional.

TRT World’sFrances Read takes a closer look at how the "Weinstein effect" may have changed corporate culture forever.

One of the big names accused this year was the Hollywood director James Toback, who was once nominated for an Oscar for the movie "Bugsy."

Toback denies the allegations, and so far there have been no criminal charges. But police are now investigating some of the claims.

Canadian actress Chantal Cousineau, one of his accusers, spoke to TRT World and says women face sexual violence should come forward when they are most scared.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us