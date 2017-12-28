TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish-Saudi co-operation is key to peace – Turkish PM
Co-operation between Turkey and Saudi Arabia is "essential for regional and global peace," Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on an official visit to Riyadh.
Turkish-Saudi co-operation is key to peace – Turkish PM
Prime Minister of Turkey Binali Yildirim (3rd R) poses for a photo with Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Cavusoglu (C), Labour and Social Security Minister Julide Sarieroglu (3rd L), Health Minister Ahmet Demircan (2nd R), Justice and Development Party’s Deputy Chairman and Spokesman Mahir Unal (R), Group Deputy Chairman Mustafa Elitas (2nd L) and Istanbul Deputy Mustafa Sentop (L) ahead of a joint press conference at the King Saud Royal Guest Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 27, 2017. / AA
December 28, 2017

Saudi Arabia and Turkey are key countries for lasting peace and stability in the region, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday.

Yildirim's remarks followed his talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

Speaking in Riyadh on an official visit, Yildirim said, "Co-operation between these two countries in every field is essential not only in terms of Turkey and Saudi Arabia, but also for regional and global peace."

Jerusalem and Palestine

Yildirim and King Salman also discussed the importance of Jerusalem's status during their closed-door meeting, according to an official source.

The two agreed that Muslim countries should stand together on the issue of protecting the rights of Palestinians.

On December 6, US President Donald Trump announced his decision – despite worldwide opposition – to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate Washington’s embassy from Tel Aviv to the Holy City.

Last week, the UN General Assembly passed by an overwhelming majority a resolution condemning Trump’s move.

During his talks with Saudi officials, Yildirim said that they also discussed developing bilateral trade and joint defence industry projects.

The Turkish prime minister said his talks with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed focused on regional developments, including Palestine, Israel, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Libya.

He said Turkey and Saudi Arabia agree for the most part on most issues, noting his Saudi visit had been "short but quite fruitful."

Expressing hope that his visit would have "productive" outcomes, Yildirim said the crown prince would soon visit Turkey.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us