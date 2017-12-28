As winter bears down on the world's coldest capital, it is those living below the poverty line in Mongolia who are suffering the most.

Mongolia, landlocked between Russia and China, recently agreed to a $5.5 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund to relieve debt pressure and stabilise the national currency, the tugrik.

But this has done little to alleviate the suffering of the poor, people without jobs and the homeless.

TRT World'sGrace Brown reports from Ulaanbaatar.