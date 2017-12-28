A dozen more patients and their families have been evacuated from besieged rebel-held suburbs of the Syrian capital, the Red Cross said on Thursday.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said the latest evacuations from Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, were carried out late Wednesday in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

Hundreds need to be evacuated

The Syrian regime recently tightened its siege of Eastern Ghouta, home to nearly 400,000 people, and has refused to allow hundreds of critically ill patients to reach hospitals located just minutes away, according to the UN.

The Army of Islam (Jaish al Islam), a rebel group in the opposition-held enclave, said the critically ill are being evacuated as part of a deal that was conditional on it releasing an equivalent number of captives.

State news agency SANA confirmed the evacuations, saying that rebels have also released several people, including two children.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), which closely tracks the conflict through activists and other sources inside Syria, said 17 patients have been evacuated since Tuesday.

It said the rebel group has released 26 people, including eight minors and four women.

39,000 killed in 2017

SOHR also said the war killed about 39,000 people in 2017, of which it documented 33,425 by name.

The opposition-linked group, which monitors casualties on all sides of the complex conflict, said the dead included 10,507 civilians, 2,923 government troops and 7,494 jihadi fighters, mainly members of Daesh and an Al Qaeda-linked group.

The war, which is now in its seventh year, has killed some 400,000 people and created the worst refugee crisis since World War II, with some five million Syrians having fled the country.