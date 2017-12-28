TRT World covered some of the most impactful stories from the world of arts and culture in 2017.

Here's a quick recap.

Salvator Mundi

Leonardo Da Vinci's famous painting Salvator Mundi was sold for a staggering $450 million dollars.

It became the most expensive painting ever sold and was displayed in United Arab Emirates' Louvre Abu Dhabi museum.

It has reportedly been bought by a Saudi prince.

Singing for refugee children

Yusuf Islam, the British singer-songwriter, performs in several charities for refugee children. He used to go by the name Cat Stevens before converting to Islam.

Big loss

The world mourned loss of some of the most talented people in 2017.

Tintype photographer Khadija Saye tragically died in the Grenfell fire.

Musicians Fats Domino and Johnny Hallyday died from natural causes.

And the film industry lost Sir Roger Moore who played James Bond in seven of the spy series' films.

Scandals

It was not just the entertainment industry but the world at large that was shocked by the allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced during the year.

As the legal cases continue, 2018 will likely see more coverage of the scandals.

Awards

Lubaina Himid has became the first black woman to be awarded Turner Prize.

The Turkish drama series "Kara Sevda" (Endless Love) won the Best Telenovela at the 45th International Emmy Awards.

TRT World's Joseph Hayat gives the review.