POLITICS
2 MIN READ
A recap of what happened in the arts and culture world in 2017
The year saw the most expensive auction of a painting ever, legendary actor Sir Roger Moore died and the entertainment industry was rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct.
A recap of what happened in the arts and culture world in 2017
Salvator Mundi by Italian polymath Leonardo da Vinci is seen at a photocall at Christie's auction house in central London (file photo). / AFP
December 28, 2017

TRT World covered some of the most impactful stories from the world of arts and culture in 2017. 

Here's a quick recap. 

Salvator Mundi

Leonardo Da Vinci's famous painting Salvator Mundi was sold for a staggering $450 million dollars.

It became the most expensive painting ever sold and was displayed in United Arab Emirates' Louvre Abu Dhabi museum.

It has reportedly been bought by a Saudi prince.

Singing for refugee children

Yusuf Islam, the British singer-songwriter, performs in several charities for refugee children. He used to go by the name Cat Stevens before converting to Islam. 

Big loss

The world mourned loss of some of the most talented people in 2017. 

Tintype photographer Khadija Saye tragically died in the Grenfell fire. 

Musicians Fats Domino and Johnny Hallyday died from natural causes. 

And the film industry lost Sir Roger Moore who played James Bond in seven of the spy series' films. 

Scandals

It was not just the entertainment industry but the world at large that was shocked by the allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced during the year. 

As the legal cases continue, 2018 will likely see more coverage of the scandals.

Awards

Lubaina Himid has became the first black woman to be awarded Turner Prize.

The Turkish drama series "Kara Sevda" (Endless Love) won the Best Telenovela at the 45th International Emmy Awards.

TRT World's Joseph Hayat gives the review.

Explore
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us