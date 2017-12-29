WORLD
3 MIN READ
Italy parliament dissolved ahead of March election
A parliamentary election set for March 4 may bring a new era of uncertainty to the country as it is expected to produce a hung parliament.
Italy parliament dissolved ahead of March election
Italian President Sergio Mattarella dissolved parliament on December 28, 2017 following a visit by Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on country’s the 2018 budget. (File Photo) / AFP
December 29, 2017

Italy's President Sergio Mattarella dissolved parliament on Thursday as the country prepares for knife-edge general elections in March.

Next year's elections, to be held on March 4, may mark a new era of uncertainty for the country.

With the vote expected to be split between the right, centre-left and the populist Five Star movement, the next parliament could be left without a clear majority.

But in a country that has had 64 governments since 1946, instability is nothing new.

Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni is the third leader of the parliament that was elected in 2013. He is expected to stay in office until the creation of a new government following elections.

Gentiloni visited Mattarella on Thursday to announce that work was finished on adopting the 2018 budget, which passed last week.

Mattarella then "signed a decree dissolving the Senate and the chamber of deputies", according to a statement from his office, and confirmed March 4 as election day.

Earlier on Thursday, he moved to reassure the nation in a news conference taking stock of his year in office.

"Things that were born a little strangely, as in the case of this 17th legislature, prove to be rather fruitful over time. The truth is that Italy has recovered after the most serious crisis of the post-war era," Gentiloni said.

"Italians know that in the coming weeks the spotlight will be on the election campaign, as is normal," he said.

If no one party wins a clear majority, Mattarella could ask Gentiloni to continue to handle current affairs for many more months.

Unlike his predecessors Matteo Renzi and Silvio Berlusconi, whose popularity stands at 29 and 23 percent respectively, Gentiloni enjoys a healthy positive ranking of 44 percent.

Berlusconi himself seemed to support Gentiloni's continued reign. "He is a kind and moderate person: He will handle this delicate time with tact," the former premier wrote on Twitter.

In his remarks on Thursday, Gentiloni said: "I assure you, my dear fellow citizens, that the government will not slow its pace. Within the limits set by the constitution, by law, the government will govern."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us