WORLD
1 MIN READ
Syrian children in Jarablus slowly return to school, post-Daesh
Since Jarablus was cleared of Daesh 12 months ago, the city is slowly rebuilding but faces many challenges.
Syrian children in Jarablus slowly return to school, post-Daesh
Syrian children wait for the start of their class in front of their school in the Syrian border town of Jarablus, Syria. December 13, 2017. / Reuters
December 29, 2017

Rebuilding after Daesh was forced out of the Syrian border town of Jarablus has been slow. 

Children in Jarablus were deprived of an education for years. Now that some schools have opened, they have a chance at the simple pleasures and basics of childhood.

Most people in Jarablus still function without the basics amenities needed to live with dignity.  

"We need electricity, water, sanitation and most importantly, schools. There are schools but they are far away," said Bakri Abo Hassan, a resident of Jarablus. 

TRT World's Ahmed Al Burai reports on the state of education in a post-Daesh Jarablus. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us