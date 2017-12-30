In India, many people - especially young ones - who thought they would have secure jobs in a growing information technology industry, have now been replaced by computers.

Increased automation enables low-skilled jobs to be done by machines.

The US-based HfS research firm expects the $150 billion IT industry lose about more than 15 percent of its low-skilled workforce over the next four years, that means nearly 640,000 people will fall out of their jobs.

TRT World’sIshan Russell traveled to India's IT hub of Bangalore and met some of those people.