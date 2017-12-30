The photograph of 16-year-old Fawzi al-Junaidi who was blindfolded‚ handcuffed‚ and surrounded by more than 20 Israeli soldiers has become the new symbol of Palestinian resistance.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have taken to the streets across the occupied Palestinian lands after US president Donald Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Fawzi was one of them and made headlines when his arrest for allegedly throwing stones at a group of Israeli soldiers was captured on camera.

However, he has denied the allegations and has been released on bail after being detained for three weeks.

He claimed he was tortured and mistreated by Israeli soldiers at the time of his arrest.

"Everyone knows the story and the Israeli occupation’s barbaric methods of detention. They are barbaric in their methods. You don't need that many number of soldiers if you want to arrest any man, woman or child," Fawzi said.

And now, his lawyers are working on submitting a formal complaint to the UN special rapporteur about Israel's mistreatment and torture of children.

TRT World’s Yasin Eken has more.