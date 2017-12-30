POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Restaurant in Morocco changes perceptions about disability
The chefs behind the eatery Rabat all have developmental disabilities. The initiative was set up 20 years ago by Amna Msefer who wanted to give her daughter, who has disabilities, educational and psychological support.
Restaurant in Morocco changes perceptions about disability
People eat at a restaurant where food is prepared by people with developmental disabilities in Rabat, Morocco. October 10, 2017. / AP
December 30, 2017

A remarkable restaurant in Morocco’s capital offers its guests the opportunity to enjoy a full, fresh and flavourful meal. But what’s most remarkable are the chefs of Rabat: all have developmental disabilities.

The initiative was set up 20 years ago by Amna Msefer who wanted to give Loubna, her daughter who has disabilities, educational and psychological support. 

Msefer wanted to integrate young people into the society, even if they were differently abled. 

Then the Hadaf Association decided to open the centre's canteen to the outside world as a restaurant.

The restaurant is open three days a week and serves around 100 kinds of meals from pastries, to fish salads and meat.

TRT World's Adefemi Akinsanya reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us