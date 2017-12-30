President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey did not want to have a visa crisis with the United States.

“They started the visa crisis and thanks to them, they have ended it themselves. Great. We did not want visa crisis [with the US]. It is now ended. That is what should have happened anyway," he said speaking at a meeting of his governing AK Party workers.

On Thursday, the two sides turned the page on a visa crisis that was triggered nearly three months ago by the arrest of a staff member at the American mission in Ankara.

The US decision to stop handing out visas was implemented from October and was followed by a tit-for-tat move by Turkey to stop giving visas to Americans.