The US started and then ended the visa crisis, says Erdogan
Turkish President's statement comes days after the US and Turkey resumed full visa service following a diplomatic deadlock.
President of Turkey and Leader of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during his party's 6th Ordinary Provincial Congresses in Kastamonu, Turkey on December 30, 2017. / AA
December 30, 2017

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey did not want to have a visa crisis with the United States.

“They started the visa crisis and thanks to them, they have ended it themselves. Great. We did not want visa crisis [with the US]. It is now ended. That is what should have happened anyway," he said speaking at a meeting of his governing AK Party workers. 

On Thursday, the two sides turned the page on a visa crisis that was triggered nearly three months ago by the arrest of a staff member at the American mission in Ankara. 

The US decision to stop handing out visas was implemented from October and was followed by a tit-for-tat move by Turkey to stop giving visas to Americans.

