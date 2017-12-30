WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fugitive Catalan leader asks Spain to restore his government
Carles Puigdemont asks Spain to accept the recent election results and recognise the "legitimate government" of Catalonia.
Fugitive Catalan leader asks Spain to restore his government
Carles Puigdemont was the driving force behind Catalonia declaring independence on October 27. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2017

Catalonia's fugitive former president has called for Spanish authorities to open negotiations regarding the restitution of what he calls his "legitimate government."

Carles Puigdemont said via social media channels from Brussels on Saturday that Spain should "recognise the election results of Dec. 21 and start negotiating politically with the legitimate government of Catalonia."

Puigdemont’s administration followed up the October referendum by declaring independence and Madrid promptly deposed him and his team. Soon after he fled to Belgian where he continues to live in exile, while his colleagues have been arrested and jailed.

But Catalonia's pro-secession parties, including one led by Puigdemont, won the most seats in elections last week.

Puigdemont did not say Saturday if he plans to return to Spain, where an arrest warrant awaits him.

Meanwhile, Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday that he plans to convene Catalonia's newly elected parliament on Jan. 17.

In-house rules of Catalonia's parliament require that a candidate be present to form a government.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us