2017 in review: A turbulent year at the United Nations
As the United Nations faced serious challenges this year arbitrating in old and new disputes, here's a quick take on what lies ahead of it in the coming year.
The logo of the United Nations is seen on the outside of their headquarters in New York. / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2017

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres came into the office at the end of 2016, facing a daunting task of mediating between the powers that are engaged in one of the bloodiest wars and proxy conflicts. 

From the never-ending war in Syria and Rohingya crisis in Myanmar to the North Korea's missile tests and Jerusalem crisis, Guterres had to grapple with several compelling issues. Though he made some significant progress in brokering some peace deals, he still has a long way to go. The UN is sitting on too many unresolved disputes. 

TRT World's Frank Ucciardo takes a look at the issues Guterres is most likely to include on his 2018 agenda.

