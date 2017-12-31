WORLD
Seven killed as rebels storm Indian paramilitary camp in Kashmir
Four Indian soldiers killed and at least three others wounded after suspected rebels stormed paramilitary camp in disputed Kashmir, officials say.
Policemen stand guard outside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) training centre during a gun battle with suspected militants in Lethpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. December 31, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 31, 2017

At least four Indian soldiers and three attackers were killed on Sunday after suspected Kashmiri rebels stormed a paramilitary camp in disputed Kashmir, officials said.

Gunmen in combat dress entered Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) training centre near southern Lethpora village early Sunday firing guns and grenades at the sentry, paramilitary spokesman Rajesh Yadav says. He said soldiers inside the camp were responding to the attack, which left at least three soldiers wounded.

The initial assault left one paramilitary soldier dead and two wounded. Police said reinforcements of army soldiers and counterinsurgency police encircled CRPF and were exchanging gunfire with the assailants.

In the subsequent fighting, two more paramilitary soldiers were killed and another soldier died of cardiac arrest while being evacuated along with many others who were trapped in the camp's residential buildings.

Yadav said troops recovered the bodies of three suspected militants and they were searching a building in the camp for another assailant.

TRTWorld spoke to journalist Parvaiz Bukhari for more.

The Indian armed forces killed a 47-year-old rebel commander Noor Trali on December 26 in southern Kashmir. 

As per local reports, the ongoing attack has been carried out to avenge Trali's death. 

The camp is located along the strategic highway connecting the Kashmir Valley with India and close to the chain of plateaus famed for Kashmir's saffron fields. Besides counterinsurgency operations, the camp also serves as a training centre for soldiers.

No rebel group fighting against Indian rule immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Anti-India unrest has simmered in Kashmir since a popular rebel leader was killed over a year ago. Apart from mass anti-India protests and clashes often leading to the deaths of protesters, dozens of young Kashmiri men have joined rebel groups, leading to a surge in attacks. The Indian government responded by stepping up operations.

Over 200 militants, 75 police and soldiers, and at least 40 civilians have died in the violence this year, the deadliest since 2010.

Nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety. Separatist rebel groups demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in Kashmir's mostly Muslim population and most people support the rebels' cause against Indian rule. Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown since 1989. The Indian military has been accused of suppressing the Kashmiri uprising using brutal tactics, including the now infamous pellet guns which have injured or blinded many Kashmiris.

 India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, which Pakistan denies.

SOURCE:AP
