The Road, a refugee-produced magazine on coping with displacement
Young volunteers produce a monthly publication from Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq.
Young volunteers produce a monthly magazine called "The Road" inside Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan. December 26, 2017.
December 31, 2017

Zaatari camp, housing around 80,000 refugees, is the largest Syrian refugee camp in Jordan. So it makes sense when refugees there crowdsource and report on experiences of displacement for a magazine they run as budding journalists and photographers.

Young refugee volunteers produce a monthly magazine called The Road inside the camp as professional journalists provide mentoring and training, including visual storytelling and making short documentaries.

"At the outset, the goal of the magazine was to disseminate messages of awareness amongst the camp residents. These messages can be about health or learning how to cope with winter or deal with the dust in summer," said The Road's Editor-in-Chief Hada Sarhan.

Now the publication has become a cathartic medium for refugees to express their emotions. The website also hosts short videos made by the camp members.

The magazine was launched with help from Japanese NGO, JEN and UNICEF. It now has a team of around 150 volunteer reporters, photographers and designers. 

TRT World'sAdefemi Akinsanya reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
