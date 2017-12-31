WORLD
2 MIN READ
Seaplane crash kills six in Sydney
The aircraft crashed into a river in Australia, police say, with the cause of the accident still under investigation.
Seaplane crash kills six in Sydney
A seaplane makes a low pass over the Sydney Harbour Bridge as climbers enjoy the view from the top arch more than 130 metres above Sydney's Harbour. April 26, 2005. (File photo) / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 31, 2017

At least six people have been killed after a "wine and dine" sightseeing seaplane crashed into a river in Sydney, police confirmed on Sunday.

The plane went down in the Hawkesbury River near the suburb of Cowan 50 kilometres (31 miles) north of Sydney, said police in New South Wales state.

Police said they did not immediately know the cause of the crash, nor the identities of the five passengers, but were speaking with several witnesses who were in boats on of the waterways' busiest days of the year. The pilot was the sixth victim.

"We have spoken to a number of witnesses," Police inspector Michael Gorman told reporters, adding that forensic police would inspect the plane to assess when it could be raised from the seabed. "It's too early in the investigation so we don't know why the plane crashed."

Gorman told reporters the single-engine aircraft was lying in 13 metres (43 feet) of water. 

"Police divers are on scene and three bodies have so far been recovered," police added in a statement. "The recovery operation continues."

The aircraft was operated by Sydney Seaplanes, a major tourism operator in the city.

A spokesman for the Australian Transport Safety Bureau told AFP the aircraft was believed to be a DHC-2 Beaver Seaplane on a return flight to Rose Bay in Sydney Harbour.

The accident came just hours before Sydney Harbour lit up in a spectacular fireworks display to welcome in the new year.

Sydney Seaplanes has been operating since 1938, originally flying from Australia to Britain, a journey that required thirty refuelling stops along what became famous as the "Kangaroo" route.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us