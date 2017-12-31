Hundreds of refugees and migrants are braving near-freezing temperatures in shrubs and fields near Sid, a northwestern Serbian town just outside European Union’s member Croatia, hoping to make another border run.

The so-called Balkan route for migrants was shut last year when Turkey agreed to stop the flow in return for EU aid and a promise of visa-free travel for its own citizens.

But people from the Middle East, Africa and Asia continued to arrive in Serbia, via neighbouring Bulgaria, attempting to enter Croatia and the EU.

And now they say their lives were put in danger when officers forced them to return to Serbia.

TRT World'sLiz Maddock reports.