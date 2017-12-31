WORLD
Regime airstrikes kill nine in Syria's Idlib
Regime warplanes, helicopters target areas in southern countryside of Idlib province and eastern countryside of Hama
Syrians inspect damaged buildings after Assad Regime's airstrikes hit residential areas in the de-escalation zones in Idlib in Syria on December 31, 2017. / AA
December 31, 2017

At least nine civilians were killed by Syrian regime airstrikes in the northwestern Idlib province Sunday.

Regime warplanes and helicopters targeted areas in southern countryside of Idlib province and eastern countryside of Hama province.

“Seven people were killed in Kafrsajna and two others killed in Maar Tahroma villages,” Mustafa Hajj Yusuf, head of pro-opposition Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) in Idlib province, told Anadolu Agency.

Yusuf pointed out that civil defense teams were trying to extinguish the fire that spread in Al Haluba village in Idlib.

Syria has just begun to emerge from a devastating civil war that began in early 2011 when the Bashar al Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, more than 400,000 people were killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to UN officials.

SOURCE:AA
