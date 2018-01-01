In pictures: New Year's Eve 2018
In pictures: New Year's Eve 2018From the streets of Beirut to the harbour of Sydney, people from all corners of the globe gathered to usher in 2018 and bid good bye to 2017.
Fireworks light the sky over the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris as revellers take part in New Year celebrations, early January 1, 2018 / Reuters
January 1, 2018

Hordes of revellers came out on the streets, braving bitter cold and undeterred by the unprecedented security operations to bid farewell to 2017 and welcome 2018. Here are the highlights of the night from around the globe.  

1. Beijing, China

2. New York, USA 

3. Dubai, UAE

4. London, United Kingdom 

5. Istanbul, Turkey

6. Seoul, South Korea

7. Baghdad, Iraq

8. Moscow, Russia 

9. Beirut, Lebanon

10. Sydney, Australia 

11. Mumbai, India

12. Athens, Greece 

13. Berlin, Germany

14. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
