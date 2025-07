As Colombia emerges from the scars of its 53-year civil war, former battlefields are becoming world-class birdwatching areas.

The fighting has stopped in Colombia's Cali, but another type of shooting can now be heard.

Our reporter caught up with a group of Chinese photographers, who flew thousands of kilometres to shoot the unique birdlife in Colombia, which has more bird species than any other country in the world.

TRT World'sManuel Rueda has more.