Israel charges Palestinian woman in viral 'slap video'
Nour Tamimi, 20, and her 16-year-old cousin, Ahed Tamimi, accosted two Israeli soldiers in the yard of their home on December 15. Nour has now been charged for standing against what her supporters see as everyday harassment.
Nour Tamimi (C) who is being detained after a viral video showing her with two members of her family allegedly assaulting two Israeli soldiers is seen in a military court at the Israeli-run Ofer prison in the Israeli-occupied West Bank village of Betunia on December 28, 2017. / AFP Archive
January 1, 2018

Israeli authorities have filed charges against a Palestinian woman after a video showing her and her cousin slapping and kicking two Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank went viral.

Nour Tamimi, 20 and Ahed Tamimi, 16, accosted two soldiers in their village of Nabi Saleh in the occupied West Bank on December 15.

The soldiers were in the yard of a home to prevent Palestinians from throwing stones at Israeli motorists nearby, according to the charges filed at the Ofer military court on Sunday.

Ahed Tamimi's family says the incident occurred in the yard of their home.

A video shows the cousins approaching two Israeli soldiers and telling them to leave before shoving, kicking and slapping them.

Aggravated assault of a heavily armed soldier?

The heavily armed soldiers do not respond in the face of what appears to be an attempt to provoke rather than seriously harm them.

They then move backwards after Ahed Tamimi's mother Nariman becomes involved.

Nour Tamimi, who was arrested on December 20, was charged with aggravated assault of a soldier and preventing soldiers from carrying out their duties, the indictment read.

She will appear in the Ofer court later on Monday for a hearing on whether she will be held in detention until her trial begins.

Ahed Tamimi and her mother will face the same military court later on Monday for a hearing, during which the prosecution could announce its intention to press charges.

Lauded for her actions

Ahed Tamimi, arrested on December 19, has been lauded as a hero by Palestinians who see her as bravely standing up to Israel's 50-year occupation of the West Bank.

She has been involved in a series of previous confrontations, leading Israelis to accuse her family of using her as a pawn in staged provocations.

Palestinians, however, say she is engaged in legitimate resistance.

