WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bulgaria takes over rotating presidency of EU council
Bulgaria is expected to focus on the future of Europe and young people, Western Balkans, security and stability, and digital economy.
Bulgaria takes over rotating presidency of EU council
This photograph taken on December 29, 2017, shows a newly minted partially gold coin made to commemorate the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union in Sofia. / AFP
January 1, 2018

Bulgaria took over the rotating presidency of the European Union Council from Estonia on Monday.

“Bulgarian Presidency will continue to build on Estonian achievements with dedication and ambition in the interest of all EU citizens,” the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU said on its Twitter account.

Under the motto of ‘United we stand strong’, Bulgaria, is expected to focus on four key areas: future of Europe and young people, Western Balkans, security and stability, and digital economy.

The presidency will also work on connecting the Western Balkans to the EU by focusing on roads, railways, communication and energy sectors, said a statement from the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU.

According to the Bulgarian presidency website, the EU council under the Bulgarian presidency "will work towards continuing dialogue and cooperation with Turkey".

“It is of key importance to focus on counter-terrorism within the framework of the EU’s immediate neighbourhood, including the Western Balkans region and Turkey.”

Sofia’s term which started on January 1 will end on June 30. Austria will take over the presidency as of July 1, for the third time after 1998 and 2006.

The presidency of the Council rotates among the EU member states every six months.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Is Britain ready to hold Israel accountable?
By Dr H.A. Hellyer
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us