Bulgaria took over the rotating presidency of the European Union Council from Estonia on Monday.

“Bulgarian Presidency will continue to build on Estonian achievements with dedication and ambition in the interest of all EU citizens,” the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU said on its Twitter account.

Under the motto of ‘United we stand strong’, Bulgaria, is expected to focus on four key areas: future of Europe and young people, Western Balkans, security and stability, and digital economy.

The presidency will also work on connecting the Western Balkans to the EU by focusing on roads, railways, communication and energy sectors, said a statement from the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU.

According to the Bulgarian presidency website, the EU council under the Bulgarian presidency "will work towards continuing dialogue and cooperation with Turkey".

“It is of key importance to focus on counter-terrorism within the framework of the EU’s immediate neighbourhood, including the Western Balkans region and Turkey.”

Sofia’s term which started on January 1 will end on June 30. Austria will take over the presidency as of July 1, for the third time after 1998 and 2006.

The presidency of the Council rotates among the EU member states every six months.