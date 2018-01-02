TÜRKİYE
Turkey 'concerned' over Iran unrest
Five days of unrest over a weak economy and rising prices has led to at least 20 deaths in Iran.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has enjoyed good relations with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in cooperating in peace efforts to end the Syrian conflict. / Reuters
January 2, 2018

Turkey on Tuesday said it was "concerned" by days-long protests that have engulfed neighbouring Iran, warning against any escalation in the unrest.

"Turkey is concerned by news the protests in Iran ... are spreading, causing casualties and also the fact that some public buildings were damaged," the foreign ministry said in a statement, adding "common sense should prevail to prevent any escalation."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has tried to play down the unrest, which began over economic grievances in second city Mashhad last Thursday but quickly turned against the government as a whole with chants of "Death to the dictator."

The five-day unrest, the biggest challenge to the Iranian government since the 2009 mass demonstrations, has so far claimed 21 lives.

Turkey said it "attaches the utmost importance to the maintenance of peace and stability in friendly and brotherly Iran."

The ministry said Rouhani's statements warning against violation of laws and damage of public property should be adhered to.

"We believe that violence and provocations should be avoided," it said, warning against "external interventions."

SOURCE:AFP
