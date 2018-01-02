WORLD
California's legal marijuana high
The New Year has brought with it another first for America's most populous state – marijuana to be sold legally for the first time.
California's legal marijuana high
First day of legalised recreational marijuana in Oakland, California, US, January 1, 2018 / Reuters
January 2, 2018

Monday marked the first day that marijuana could be bought and sold legally in the US state of California. 

California became a pioneer in America when it legalised the medicinal use of pot in 1996. Eight states, as well as the capital Washington, have already legalised recreational use of the drug, though it remains outlawed at the federal level. 

Customers have to prove they are at least 21 years old. Californians can get up to 28.5 grams of cannabis without a prescription, and grow up to six plants per residence.

The decision to allow the sale and use of marijuana for recreational purposes in California will be watched closely by not just in the United States, but all around the world, where the health and social implications of smoking marijuana are still debated.

TRT World's Kieran Burke reports with more from California.

SOURCE:TRT World
