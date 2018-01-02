WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ex-Indian army officer kills six with iron rod
A 45-year-old former army lieutenant, Naresh Dhankhad , bludgeoned six people to death with an iron rod in Haryana’s Palwal town in northern India.
Ex-Indian army officer kills six with iron rod
As news of the attacks spread on social media, police appealed to residents of the city in Haryana state not to panic. / AFP Archive
January 2, 2018

A former army lieutenant bludgeoned six people to death with an iron rod Tuesday in a killing spree that sparked panic in a northern Indian city.

Naresh Dhankar, 45, began his murder rampage in a hospital in Palwal then walked the city's streets picking victims at random, police said.

Three watchmen were among those who died in the attacks.

"He attacked a woman at a hospital first. We rushed there and as we were scanning the CCTV footage we got to know that more bodies had been found," said police spokesman Sanjay Kumar.

"The accused has been arrested and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital," the spokesman said.

A TV grab showed Dhankar, wearing a blue pullover, walking with an iron rod in his hands.

As news of the attacks spread on social media, police appealed to residents of the city in Haryana state not to panic.

Kumar quoted Dhankar's wife as saying he had been "mentally disturbed" for the past few days.

"We are investigating to find out the exact motive behind the killings," the spokesman said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Is Britain ready to hold Israel accountable for crimes against Palestinians?
By Dr H.A. Hellyer
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us