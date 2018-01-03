WORLD
Ugandan woman is a pioneer in the furniture business
The World Bank says more people are starting up their own businesses in Africa, and many are women. In Uganda, one woman is inspiring others by challenging stereotypes in the country's furniture industry. Sean Oseku reports.
Evelyn Zalwango (R) and her team, Awaka Furniture, in Uganda's capital, Kampala. / TRTWorld
January 3, 2018

According to the United Nations, sub-Saharan Africa has the world's highest rate of women entrepreneurs, and the number of women in the labour force in Africa has increased by 3.2% in the past two decades.

One such example in Uganda is Evelyn Zalwango, who started a furniture business that has become an inspiration for many women.

Zalwango graduated in 2006 as an information technology specialist.

But she dropped her career to launch Awaka Furniture in Uganda's capital, Kampala. She now employs about 50 people and brings in sales of $200,000 a year.

TRT World’sSean Oseku has Zalwango's story.

SOURCE:TRT World
