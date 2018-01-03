WORLD
3 MIN READ
Norway suspends arms sales to UAE over war in Yemen
Norway has announced that it has suspended arms and ammunition exports to the United Arab Emirates because of Abu Dhabi's involvement in the Yemen war.
Norway suspends arms sales to UAE over war in Yemen
Saudi soldiers fire artillery toward three armed vehicles approaching the Saudi border with Yemen in Jazan, Saudi Arabia, April 20, 2015. (File photo) / AP
January 3, 2018

Norway said on Wednesday that it had suspended exports of munitions and arms to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a "precautionary line," based on its assessment of the situation in Yemen.

The UAE is part of a Saudi-led coalition that was formed in 2015 to fight the Houthi group that controls most of northern Yemen and the capital Sanaa. 

"The development of the armed conflict in Yemen in the autumn of 2017 has been serious and there are severe concerns for the humanitarian situation," the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. 

Existing export permits had been temporarily revoked and no new licences would be issued under the current circumstances, Norway said.

Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said that since 2010, Norway had allowed the sale of weapons and ammunition to the UAE. The decision to suspend sales for so-called A-material – munitions and arms – was made on December 19 and announced on Wednesday.

The Emirati government offered no immediate comment on Norway's decision.

In 2016, Norwegian exports of weapons and ammunition to the UAE rose to $9.7 million (79 million Norwegian crowns) from $5 million (41 million) in 2015, Statistics Norway data showed.

Seizure of weapons 

Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang,on Tuesday, published a video by the Yemeni rebels, known as Houthis, in which they claimed to have seized "a US spy submarine."

The newspaper said it was a REMUS 600 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle made by Norway's Kongsberg group.

Eriksen Soreide said she had "no information" that any of Norway's military exports have been used in Yemen.

There was no comment from Kongsberg or from the Saudi-led coalition. It was also not clear when the submarine was purportedly seized.

War in Yemen

The Houthis, who are allied with Saudi Arabia's rival Iran, have forced into exile the Saudi-backed and internationally recognised government of Yemeni President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

Despite a fierce air campaign against them, the rebels still control Yemen's capital Sanaa and much of the country's north, along the border with Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this month, the Houthis killed Yemen's former president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, after he broke off his alliance with the rebels and appeared ready to switch sides.

Yemen's war has left more than 10,000 civilians dead, displaced more than three million people and pushed millions to the brink of famine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Is Britain ready to hold Israel accountable?
By Dr H.A. Hellyer
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us