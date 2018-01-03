BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Pakistan to use Chinese yuan for trade and investment
Economists say the move by the central State Bank of Pakistan would simplify a massive Chinese investment project.
Pakistan to use Chinese yuan for trade and investment
A Pakistani currency dealer counts Chinese currency for his customer at his shop in Quetta on January 3, 2018. / AFP
January 3, 2018

Pakistan will allow the Chinese yuan to be used for imports, exports and financing transactions for bilateral trade and investment activities, in a move economists said on Wednesday would simplify a massive Chinese investment project.

Both public and private sector enterprises may use the yuan for bilateral trade and investment, the central State Bank of Pakistan said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"As per current foreign exchange regulations, Chinese Yuan (CNY) is an approved foreign currency for denominating foreign currency transactions in Pakistan," it said.

"In terms of regulations in Pakistan, CNY is at par with other international currencies such as USD, Euro and JPY," it added.

The bank said that in light of a massive Chinese infrastructure project in Pakistan, the move would "yield long-term benefits for both the countries."

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $54 billion project launched in 2013 linking western China to the Indian Ocean via Pakistan, has been hailed as a "game changer" by Pakistani officials.

They hope the power stations and transmission lines built as part of the project will help ease Pakistan's chronic power crisis.

Economic analyst and former government adviser on finance Salman Shah welcomed the State Bank's move, saying that avoiding dollar transactions in the implementation of CPEC would "simplify matters very considerably."

The Chinese economy is now one of the biggest in the world, he said, justifying the use of the Chinese currency of choice.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Is Britain ready to hold Israel accountable?
By Dr H.A. Hellyer
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us