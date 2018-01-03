WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli army shoots down Palestinian teenager in West Bank
Musab Firas al Tamimi, 17, was shot during a protest in the village of Deir Nizam north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health ministry says.
Israeli army shoots down Palestinian teenager in West Bank
Palestinian protesters chant slogans during a demonstration near the border fence east of Gaza City on December 29, 2017. / Reuters
January 3, 2018

The Israeli army shot dead a Palestinian teenager during a protest on Wednesday near the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Musab Firas al Tamimi, 17, was shot in the village of Deir Nizam north of Ramallah, it said.

His death took to 14 the number of Palestinians killed in unrest since US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital last month.

An Israeli army spokeswoman said dozens of Palestinians took part in a protest in Deir Nizam and soldiers spotted one with a gun before firing in his direction.

An investigation has begun into the incident, the spokeswoman said.

Trump threatens aid suspension

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that the US might withhold future aid payments to Palestinians, accusing them of being "no longer willing to talk peace" with Israel.

Palestinians condemned  on Wednesday Trump's threat to suspend financial aid, calling it blackmail.

Commenting on Trump's tweets, Nabil Abu Rdainah, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said, "Jerusalem is not for sale, neither for gold nor for silver."

Explore
Is Britain ready to hold Israel accountable?
By Dr H.A. Hellyer
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us