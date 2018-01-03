WORLD
People in Gaza suffer severe electricity shortage
People living in Gaza enclave are suffering the worst electricity shortage since Hamas took the control of the enclave 10 years ago.
Palestinians sit around wood set alight in a fireplace outside their home during a power outage in Gaza City (file photo). / AP
January 3, 2018

Gaza's two million residents now receive only three to four hours of electricity a day, with schools, factories, hospitals and households affected. 

Residents have to rely on fire for their basic needs. 

"Fire is the biggest cause of disease for us, but it is indispensable to us because we live in darkness. We are unable to buy a candle. We are a dying people because of this life," says a local resident Mohammad Abu Nimer.

Due to the failure of relief tensions, Palestinian Authority has kept electricity and payment cuts on Gaza to pressure Hamas which governs the enclave.

