A cold snap and blizzards have struck the US east coast. According to some residents, it hasn't snowed more than a couple of centimetres for nearly 30 years.

In Massachusetts, police plan to use an army surplus vehicle for high-water rescues.

It hasn't, however, all been bad news.

"We are from south Florida, close to Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs. And we got here yesterday. We were not expecting all of this, but it's been really awesome and the last time I saw snow was a long time ago," says Alexis Pillsbury, south Florida resident.

But doctors have warned residents about the potential dangers involved.

"When the air temperature drops below zero, especially factoring wind chill, things freeze. And that includes the fluids that's within your fingers or your toes, nose, ears, anything that's exposed to that wind chill can be affected by frostbite," Dr. Edward Ward of Rush University Medical Center says.

Authorities in most states have urged people not to go outside unless it is "absolutely necessary."

TRT World's Abdi Osman reports.