Dakar Rally's 40th edition gets underway in Peru
More than 300 vehicles will contest on 14 stages over the next 15 days in three South American countries.
Peugeot's French driver Cyril Despres and co-driver David Castera of France take part in a driving session on the eve of technical checkup in San Bartolo 75 km south of Lima, on January 4, 2018. / AFP
January 6, 2018

The Dakar Rally, which is considered to be the toughest off-road rally in the world, gets under way in the Peruvian capital Lima on Saturday. 

The rally turns 40 this year and event will comprise 14 stages, covering almost 9,000 kilometres in three countries - Peru, Bolivia and Argentine - before ending on January 20 in the northern Argentine city of Cordoba.

In total 337 vehicles will contest in five categories.

Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas Boas will also take part in the race.

He quit his job at Chinese football club Shanghai SIPG to realise a dream of competing in the Dakar Rally like his uncle.

TRT World’sRobin Adams reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
