The Dakar Rally, which is considered to be the toughest off-road rally in the world, gets under way in the Peruvian capital Lima on Saturday.

The rally turns 40 this year and event will comprise 14 stages, covering almost 9,000 kilometres in three countries - Peru, Bolivia and Argentine - before ending on January 20 in the northern Argentine city of Cordoba.

In total 337 vehicles will contest in five categories.

Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas Boas will also take part in the race.

He quit his job at Chinese football club Shanghai SIPG to realise a dream of competing in the Dakar Rally like his uncle.

TRT World’sRobin Adams reports.