WORLD
2 MIN READ
Planned crackdown on homeless before UK royal wedding sparks debate
Local authority's bid to sweep the homeless off the streets in Windsor, where Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle will tie the knot, has been condemned by many, including Prime Minister Theresa May.
Planned crackdown on homeless before UK royal wedding sparks debate
A homeless man sits under a bus shelter where he sleeps opposite Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, January 4, 2018. / Reuters
January 6, 2018

Beggars need to be cleared by police from the streets of Windsor before the wedding of Prince Harry to girlfriend Meghan Markle because their "detritus" is presenting the picturesque English town in a poor light, the local council leader has said.

Queen Elizabeth's grandson Harry and his American actress fiancee are to tie the knot at Windsor Castle, the monarch's palace to the west of London, in May, with thousands of visitors expected to visit the town to celebrate the occasion.

Simon Dudley, the leader of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead council, wrote on Twitter there had been an "epidemic of rough sleeping and vagrancy" in the town and said he wanted police "to focus on dealing with this before the #RoyalWedding."

His remarks drew criticism from locals and even Prime Minister Theresa May.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Is Britain ready to hold Israel accountable?
By Dr H.A. Hellyer
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Brazil's Lula slams US' sanctions on judges in Bolsonaro case
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us