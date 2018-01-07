An avalanche in Indian-administered Kashmir claimed at least 11 lives, including one child, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Three people, including a 7-year-old, were also rescued one day after the Friday avalanche in the region’s northwest Tangdhar, Kupwara district.

An officer of the Indian Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was among those killed after his vehicle was swept away in the avalanche at Sadna Top, a dangerous ascent point along the Kupwara-Tangdhar highway.

A passenger vehicle carrying seven people was also swept away in the avalanche at the same spot on Friday.

“One little girl, around 2 years old, is among the dead,” Waseem Ahmad, station house officer (SHO) at Kralpora, Kupwara, told reporters.

On December 21, Kashmir entered its harshest phase of winter - a period of 40 days called the chillai kalan.

Officials said that the sub-zero temperatures and looming possibility of further avalanches make rescue operations difficult.

Avalanchesand landslides are common in the mountainous region and have caused heavy tolls among the Indian and Pakistani armies.

In 2012, a massive avalanche in Pakistan-administered Kashmir had killed 140 people, including 129 soldiers.

Kashmir, divided between the India and Pakistan, has long been a source of tension between the neighbours.