Indian government is trying to introduce a law criminalising what is known as an instant verbal divorce.

India's lower house of parliament passed the bill last month. It is now likely to be approved by the upper house.

The "Triple Talaq" allows men to divorce their wives simply by saying the Arabic word "Talaq" three times.

While many have welcomed the move, there has also been resistance as some have dubbed it an attempt to demonise the Muslim community.

TRT World's Neha Poonia reports from New Delhi.