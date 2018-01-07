WORLD
1 MIN READ
India likely to adopt bill to criminalise verbal divorce
While many have welcomed the move, there has also been resistance as some have claimed it is an attempt to demonise the Muslim community.
Muslim women hold placards during a protest against a bill passed by India's lower house of Parliament last week that aims at prosecuting Muslim men who divorce their wives through the "triple talaq," or instant divorce, in New Delhi, on January 4, 2018. / Reuters
January 7, 2018

Indian government is trying to introduce a law criminalising what is known as an instant verbal divorce.

India's lower house of parliament passed the bill last month. It is now likely to be approved by the upper house.

The "Triple Talaq" allows men to divorce their wives simply by saying the Arabic word "Talaq" three times. 

While many have welcomed the move, there has also been resistance as some have dubbed it an attempt to demonise the Muslim community. 

TRT World's Neha Poonia reports from New Delhi.

SOURCE:TRT World
