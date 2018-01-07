WORLD
Family reunification remains major sticking point in German coalition talks
Refugees in Germany often plan to bring their families from dangerous war zones or refugee camps to a safe home but a controversial law introduced in 2015 prevents them from doing so.
A woman holds a placard at a refugee protest near the parliament building in Athens, Greece where some announced a hunger strike as they seek reunification with family members in Germany. November 1, 2017. / Reuters Archive
January 7, 2018

Refugee family reunification in Germany remains a controversy between the political parties ahead of coalition talks in January.

A controversial law was introduced in 2015 which temporarily prevented tens of thousands of Syrian refugees bringing their family to Germany. The two-year ban was designed to relieve pressure on municipalities struggling to cope with the refugee and migrant influx. 

The law is set to expire in March.

However, Angela Merkel's governing conservatives have said they favour extending the ban.

Their possible coalition partners, the Social Democrats, oppose the move. 

TRT World's Ira Spitzer reports from Berlin, Germany. 

