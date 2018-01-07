Refugee family reunification in Germany remains a controversy between the political parties ahead of coalition talks in January.

A controversial law was introduced in 2015 which temporarily prevented tens of thousands of Syrian refugees bringing their family to Germany. The two-year ban was designed to relieve pressure on municipalities struggling to cope with the refugee and migrant influx.

The law is set to expire in March.

However, Angela Merkel's governing conservatives have said they favour extending the ban.

Their possible coalition partners, the Social Democrats, oppose the move.

TRT World's Ira Spitzer reports from Berlin, Germany.