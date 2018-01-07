WORLD
Party of Yemen's slain Saleh elects new chief
Former Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh was killed in a roadside attack after switching sides, abandoning the Houthis in favour of a Saudi-led coalition.
Sadiq Amin Aburas (2nd R), who was picked to succeed Yemen's slain former president Ali Abdullah Saleh as a leader of the General People's Congress party, attends a meeting of the party's leadership in Sanaa, Yemen. January 7, 2018. / Reuters
January 7, 2018

The political party of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was killed in December by his erstwhile Houthi rebel allies on Sunday named his replacement.

The General People's Congress, a key player in Yemeni politics for decades, elected former deputy premier Sadiq Amin Aburas by consensus at a meeting of its general committee, it said in a statement.

It made no mention of the Houthis, but said it would continue to "reject and resist aggression and siege" against Yemen, a reference to a military campaign being waged since 2015 by a Saudi-led coalition.

Aburas, 65, is seen as having been close to Saleh, the long-time Yemeni strongman killed by Houthi gunmen on December 4 after their alliance collapsed.

Saleh held power in the Arabian Peninsula country for three decades before being ousted in 2012 following mass protests.

Questions have arisen over where the loyalty of the GPC fighters lay after Saleh was killed in a roadside attack after switching sides, abandoning the Houthis in favour of a Saudi-led coalition.

Saleh's exiled son Ahmed Ali Saleh had vowed to lead a campaign against the Houthi movement after his father was killed, but the statement on Sunday did not mention his name either.

Yemen’s war, pitting the Houthis who control the capital Sanaa against the Saudi-led military alliance backing a different government based in the south, has resulted in what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

"What happened (Saleh's killing) will not prompt us to make peace with the aggressors against the sovereignty, the dignity and the freedom of our great Yemeni people," the statement said.

It also called for releasing all the party's prisoners, including Saleh's family members and employees of his TV channel Yemen al-Yawm, detained by the Houthis - after Saleh switched sides.

The statement said the party remained open to all Yemeni factions and national reconciliation.

The Saudi-led coalition has called on party members to join the internationally recognised government and offered an amnesty to its fighters.

For months, the Houthis have retaliated with attacks on Saudi Arabia from its mountainous strongholds in northern Yemen and has launched around a dozen ballistic missiles at the kingdom, all of which were intercepted.

SOURCE:AFP
